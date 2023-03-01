Hypercars not just for the track

The new Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 also made its debut in the Strada version, designed by the Italian brand not only for use on the circuit as can easily be deduced from its name. Precisely for this reason, compared to the Competizione and Pista variants, it boasts more striking changes to the bodywork, ground clearance and weight. Isotta Fraschini has announced that they are planned approvals in a single repeatable copy to circulate in all those states that allow it: the price of the car will start from 2,750,000 euros plus taxes, rising on the basis of the degree of customization required.

Incredible performances

Let’s focus on the details and secrets that characterize this all-wheel drive hybrid hypercar, which stands out for its FIA approved Arstec carbon body and bodywork. The propulsion unit is made up of a 520 kW V6 mono-turbo internal combustion engine, the equivalent of almost 700 HP, and a 200 kW, approximately 270 HP Helix electric unit positioned frontally: we are talking about specifications that allow this road car to accelerate up to a speed maximum speed of 370 km/h. The car is equipped with both traction control and stability control: combined with the engine is an Xtrac P-1395 seven-speed sequential rear gearbox with semi-automatic electric steering wheel shift system. The suspension system instead relies on double wishbones, 5-way shock absorber, adjustable anti-roll bar system and front and rear third element. Also worthy of mention are the Fia-approved backlit carbon/aluminium Megaline steering wheel, the LED headlights, the TPMS sensor, the rear video camera and the Brembo brakes with 6-piston calipers.

Limitless customization

We initially explained how the starting price of the Tipo 6 Strada changes according to the level of customization decided by the buyer. This is because the Italian manufacturer offers its customers the opportunity to build their own example of the road hypercar tailored: customization can concern the colors rather than the interior finish, even reaching more extreme choices than “they bring back to the Isotta Fraschini era when the car was sold without the bodywork leaving the most famous ateliers the task of interpreting the line as desired”says the Italian brand.