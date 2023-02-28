A racing car for the track

It was born to compete in the Endurance world championship, but not only. We are talking about the new Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6, which was designed not only in the LMH Competizione version for the WEC but also in the variants Track and Road. With a length of 5,000 mm, a width of 2,000 mm and a height of 1,260 mm, the new Tipo 6 Pista features a dedicated carbon fiber chassis, carbon bodywork and composite materials. The price of the car, which in this guise is intended for customers who do not aim for racing use but for circuit use with direct assistance from Isotta Fraschini, will start from 2,750,000 euros.

Ultra-powerful V6

Let’s focus on the powertrain that powers this racing car, which boasts more than 1,000 hp. How is it possible? Thanks to the combination of a 750 HP, 3 L., V6, 90°, direct injection, turbocharged internal combustion engine and a 270 HP electric unit positioned frontally with inverter unit. What is impressive is the horsepower output of the heat engine, even above 700 HP emitted by the turbocharged V6 that equips the racing version of the Tipo 6. Returning to the engine configuration, the power unit is combined with a 900 V lithium-ion battery and a 7-speed transversal sequential gearbox. Special mention for the suspensions, which consist of a double wishbone with torsion bars, as well as for the integrated Bosch Motorsport electronic system, the integrated EBS brake-by-wire system and the brakes with carbon discs and 6-piston front calipers and rear 4 pistons.

Direct support of the brand

As previously mentioned, Isotta Fraschini has guaranteed direct assistance to those who intend to use this car on the circuit. Translated, the owners of this racing car will also be able to count on the presence of a professional driver as an instructor, on ordinary and extraordinary inspections, on depositing the car at the factory as well as moving it to and from the tracks.