The new Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Strada takes its first steps on the road. The first road model of the Milanese company was shown on the catwalk for the creation of a promotional film: it was in all respects the first official release of the single-seater, which for the occasion left from the center of Milan to arrive on the splendid sea of ​​Sanremo, facing different contexts ranging from Milanese city traffic to the motorway route. Alessandro Fassina, president of Isotta Fraschini, declared: “The emotions you can feel when driving such a racing car they have no counterparts in other road carsand that was exactly the goal we wanted to reach.”

Only 12 copies

The new Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Strada is a direct derivation of the version Competition, with which the Milanese company will participate in the World Endurance Championship next year. It will be made alone 12 copies, each of which will boast an external line and a height from the ground that the company itself defines as more “gentle” than the racing car. Its development took place with the collaboration of the same test pilots as the racing models.

Amazing performance

The real strong point of this hypercar is its beating heart, a powertrain that combines a 750 HP 3-liter 90-degree single-turbo V6 with an extremely sophisticated hybrid part capable of adding another 270 HP, for a total power that therefore far exceeds 1,000 HP. A system output that gives the car an excellent performance weight/power ratioconsidering that the total mass of this hypercar is less than 1,000 kilograms.

It costs more than 3 million

The new Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Strada has been equipped with tyres Pirelli P-Zero with very high performance. The car does not include optional equipment, but the Milanese company assures that it can be customized as desired upon request of the various owners. The list price of the hypercar starts from 3,250,000 euros.