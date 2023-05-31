The Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Pista will be the car of the Milanese manufacturer available for customers who want to participate in specific track days where they can enjoy all the horsepower of this fantastic hypercar, derived from the car that will race in the World Endurance Championship.

Unlike the Tipo 6 LMH Competizione, however, it will not have to follow the FIA ​​WEC regulations and therefore will be able to unleash all the power available to its 3.0L V6 engine and will not even have to respect the minimum weight, therefore it will be able to exceed the limit of 1000 hp and drop below 1000 kg, breaking down the 1/1 barrier of the weight/power ratio.

Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH Track Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

This weekend in Le Castellet, in the south of France, the prototype of the car now used to develop its characteristics will be shown to the public for the first time, with a camouflage livery typical of development cars. The presentation will take place on the occasion of the 1000 km of Paul Ricard, an event of the Gt World Challenge of the SRO Motorsports Group.

The Tipo 6 LMH Pista will be in action in the sessions dedicated to the GT1 Sports Club, a meeting point for hyper sports cars from the world’s leading manufacturers and the best way to appreciate them in their natural environment: the most important circuits in Europe. The concept, tailor-made for owners and manufacturers of track-based hypercars and supercars, offers the perfect blend of driveability, exposure and exclusivity.

Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH Track Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

Claudio Berro, Motorsport Director of Isotta Fraschini: “I am happy that this presentation takes place in such an important event of the SRO Motorsports Group of my friend Stéphane Ratel, with whom I have shared important sporting events. I thank him for the opportunity of a specialized scenario for hypercar owners”.

Stéphane Ratel, Chief Executive Officer of SRO Motorsports Group: “The GT1 Sports Club offers a unique opportunity for track-based hypercar and supercar owners and enthusiasts to share their passion and fully experience some incredible machines in an elite atmosphere. Isotta Fraschini Milano is a perfect brand for our kind of events and we are really happy to host the world presentation of the Tipo 6 LMH Pista”.