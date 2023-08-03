The Monza event of the WEC was an opportunity to see Isotta Fraschini’s new family of hypercars up close, with customers who were able to touch the racing cars that will soon enrich the Italian brand’s offer. There will be 25 lucky owners of the versions designed for track use only, with the Tipo 6 LMH Pista that will be built for those customers who will drive them during the “track days”.

Versions for Track Days

These variants recall all the racing versions with even greater power combined with a reduced weight, all this because they will not have to submit to the rules imposed in order to participate in the WEC. At the disposal of the lucky owners there will be cars capable of more than 1,000 horsepower with a weight of less than 1,000 kilograms.

Order book 2024 almost exhausted

Isotta Fraschini ensures the delivery of these cars within a period of 12 months from the time of the order and as of today most of the production planned for 2024 has already been allocated. The cars will be tailor-made for future owners. Collective circuit activities are planned with logistical and technical coverage in the most important world racetracks. Furthermore, on request, individual activities are also planned.

The Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH Strada

Also at Monza, the 1:2 scale model of the Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Strada was shown, a version that will be available starting next year and that will be sold for road use in those countries that accept dedicated homologations. Reservations for the Tipo 6 Strada have been opened and in this case too the waiting time will be 12 months, with potential customers who will be able to bring the racing characteristics of the car of the revived Italian brand onto the public tarmac.