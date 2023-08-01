The presence of Isotta Fraschini during the Italian stage of the FIA ​​WEC, the world championship for endurance races, in addition to thrilling the many enthusiasts who converged on Monza to watch the race, made it possible to see the Tipo 6 LMH Competizione in action as well as the Tipo version 6 LMH Pista, intended for customers who want to enjoy it on the circuit and experience strong emotions.

Only 25 Tipo 6 LMH Pista will be built for those customers who will drive them during the “track days”, days reserved for them to enjoy their performance in absolute safety, with pilot instructors available ready to give valuable advice.

These are racing cars that recall the racing versions with even greater power combined with a reduced weight, all this because they will not have to submit to the rules imposed in order to participate in the WEC.

Isotta Fraschini Type 6 LMH Track Photo by: Isotta Fraschini

Bottom line, at the disposal of the lucky owners there will be cars capable of more than 1000 horsepower with a weight of less than 1000 kilograms.

Order book 2024 almost exhausted. Isotta Fraschini ensures the delivery of these cars within a period of 12 months from the time of the order and as of today most of the production planned for 2024 has already been allocated. The cars will be tailor-made for future owners.

Collective circuit activities are planned with logistical and technical coverage in the most important world racetracks. Furthermore, on request, individual activities are also planned

Tipo 6 LMH Strada Also in Monza, the 1:2 scale model of the Isotta Fraschini Tipo 6 LMH Strada was shown, a version which will be available starting next year and which will be sold for road use in those countries that accept homologation dedicated.

Reservations for the Tipo 6 Strada have been opened and in this case too the waiting time will be 12 months.