The 'green line' joins the experience

The very young Carl Wattana Bennet and Antonio Serravalle will join the more experienced Jean-Karl Vernay on the Tipo 6 LMH Competizione in the 2024 World Endurance Championship

The choice to focus on two very young but promising drivers will be the real novelty of the 2024 WEC where highly experienced drivers are the majority. Carl Wattana Bennetta 19-year-old Thai-American who is part of A14 Management (Fernando Alonso's driver academy) is currently racing in LMP2 in the Asian Le Mans Series on a two-seater from Team Duqueine, the same team that will bring the Isotta Fraschini, while Antonio Serravallea 21-year-old Italian-Canadian managed by Remstar Management, has already participated as a driver in the LMP3, Indy Lights, F3 Americas Championship and Indy Pro 2000 Championships.

Jean-Karl Vernay, a 36-year-old French driver who has won several categories in many categories, will have the task of acting as mother hen to his two very young companions. From him he will also have the great knowledge of the car that he helped develop during last season. In his career, Vernay has won the French Formula Campus, the Indy Lights, the Porsche Carrera Cup, the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the Porsche LMGTE Am, the TCR International Series, the WTCR Trophy, and finished second in Macao with the F .3.

The words of the protagonists

Claudio BerroMotorsport Manager of Isotta Fraschini Milan: “I am very curious to see how this mix of youth and experience will work in a very competitive championship like the FIA ​​WEC. For Isotta Fraschini the three drivers in the team are very important because they become ambassadors of the brand in Europe, North America and Asia, three strategic areas from a commercial point of view”.

Jean-Karl Vernay: “Being involved in the project from the beginning is obviously very exciting for me. I think it's great news to be able to take part in the 2024 FIA WEC season. Thanks to Isotta Fraschini and the guys from Michelotto because the car is fantastic, and thanks also to Duqueine for the support. I can't wait to be in Qatar. Of course we will have some young guys like Antonio and Carl, but I think it's still a strong lineup. It won't be easy, because the people we will be fighting against have a lot of experience that we don't have, but I can't wait and… let's keep pushing!“.

Antonio Serravalle: “I am incredibly honored to race for Isotta Fraschini and Michelotto Engineering, both with their rich history. Being part of the prestigious FIA WEC, especially in hypercars, is truly surreal. I extend my gratitude to Duqueine and Remstar Management for believing in me and offering me this amazing opportunity“.

Carl Bennett: “I am thrilled to announce my partnership with Isotta Fraschini and Duqueine for the highly anticipated World Endurance Championship season in 2024. This collaboration has deep meaning for me as I proudly represent Thailand on the global motorsports stage. Joining forces with Isotta Fraschini and Team Duqueine is the realization of a lifelong dream. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to A14 Management, Duqueine, the Royal Automobile Association of Thailand, Amerasian Fragrance Research and everyone who helped make this partnership possible. Their support and belief in my abilities paved the way for this incredible opportunity. I am committed to giving my best. I am confident that we will achieve great things together with Isotta Fraschini and Duqueine“.