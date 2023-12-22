First experience for Garcia Gonzalez

The team's long-awaited debut in the WEC is getting ever closer Isotta Fraschini Duqueinewith the historic Milanese builder who completed it two days of testing on the Portuguese circuitEstoril to complete the third of the four phases of FIA homologation. In addition to the most experienced Jean-Karl Vernaythe Mexican also tried his hand at the wheel of the Tipo 6 LMH – Competizione for the first time Alejandro García GonzálezEuropean Lmp3 champion.

1200 km total

The test, which mainly served to evaluate the performance of the hypercar in various race simulation sessions, ended afterwards 1200 km carried out by both drivers, useful for arriving prepared for any eventuality on the occasion of the first appointment of the 2024 season, i.e. the 1812 km of Lusail scheduled for March 2nd in Qatar. In this way, the team has completed another step towards its debut in the Endurance World Championship, with Isotta Fraschini involved in the technical management and the French company Duqueine in the sporting activities.

Good impressions

At the end of the tests on the Portuguese circuit, the first comment arrived from Vernayserene and positive for the work accomplished: “We are all very satisfied, it was a super productive session – he has declared – we were lucky enough to enjoy splendid weather which allowed us to run the car as it should. We continued to improve the settings of the car and all systems work well. It was also Alejandro's first time behind the wheel of the LMH 6 Competizione and it was a great opportunity for me and our team of expert engineers to introduce him to this new adventure. We can't wait for the next tests and the first race in Qatar!”

The evaluation of the Type 6 LMH – Competition

Therefore encouraging sensations for the French driver as well as for Claudio Berro, member of the Board of Directors and head of Motorsport: “I am very satisfied with the first test done by the Isotta Fraschini Duqueine team, it was also the first time Alex Garcia driving a hypercar and He behaved in a very professional mannerassisted by Jean-Karl Vernay – he added – the Portuguese two-day event was characterized by several long-runs in which the car performed perfectlywhich allowed us to collect a lot of information on the tires and on the set-up and aerodynamic adjustments.”