The program for the non-stop, solo round-the-world sailing race was presented by the organizers on Thursday morning, and the Covid-19 is disrupting everything.

On a non-stop, solo round-the-world race one would tend to think that the coronavirus pandemic is not a topic. But the Covid-19 will also change the face of the Vendée Globe. As a symbol of a round-the-world sailing that will be unlike any other: the president and the director of the company organizing the race were absent Thursday, September 17 for the official presentation in Paris. Considered as contact cases, they had to remain in the Vendée in isolation.

The skippers will also be isolated at least one week before the start, on November 8 from Les Sables d’Olonne. A shame for a solo event that lasts at least two and a half months. Being in a bubble, far from the hustle and bustle, it’s ultimately a good thing for the Rochelais Yannick Bestaven: “For us, these are the best conditions to leave, laughs the skipper because at least we will not have the pressure of the family to whom we are going to say goodbye, from the journalists who will ask us. “

But the Vendée Globe is also a village open to Les Sables d’Olonne for three weeks and its huge crowd, hundreds of thousands of people strolling on the pontoons. Popular effervescence that is a thing of the past for this ninth edition. From now on, a maximum of 5,000 people at the same time must have reserved their places.

The Vendée Globe is losing some of its magic, regrets Louis Burton, who is leaving for his third round the world: “The meeting with people, the public, the motivation that it can bring, it’s very important to tell me: you don’t just do something alone in your corner. There won’t be that, anyway. not in that form. “

Competitors will undergo two Covid-19 screening tests, including one to two days before the departure scheduled for November 8. If it is positive, the navigator will remain at the dock.

The Vendée Globe adapts to the epidemic: listen to Jérôme Val’s report

