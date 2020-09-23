While Emmanuel Macron called on Tuesday not to “isolate our elders”, Marcellin Meunier, former coordinating doctor in Ehpad judges “unworthy” of the limitation of visits to residents in certain cities.

“We do not wish, collectively, to isolate our elders again”, said Emmanuel Macron during a trip to an nursing home in Loir-et-Cher.“The families of residents in France must revolt”, reacted on franceinfo the doctor Marcellin Meunier, former coordinating doctor in Ehpad in Vendée, resigned last June to protest against the lack of means. “There are some Ehpads which have turned into penal establishments “, he judges.

franceinfo: Is the Head of State right in not wanting to “isolate our elders again”, as was the case during confinement?

Marcellin Meunier: Yes. Do we want our ancestors to die in good health, that is to say free from Covid, or do we want them to be able to live by seeing their relatives, their friends, that they can have their activities? It’s the only reason they have to live. I have seen so many people who have fallen into depression, who have presented psychological and physical complications related to deconfinement. It is a great sadness what is happening in France in recent weeks.

Today, are the means there, are the staff not too exhausted, while the coronavirus epidemic seems to be starting again with 121 clusters already detected in different nursing homes in France?

We start from very low. The situation in France is much, much worse than in other countries. The OECD, last July, released a report which highlighted the fact that in France, there is a ratio of 2.5 caregivers per 100 people over 65 years old, against an average of 5 caregivers in the countries of the OECD. And therefore, it would already be necessary to catch up with the average of countries comparable to France to start on an equal footing. We speak from very far away with exhausted staff, not recognized financially and in training, career progression.

How sad to treat elders like prisoners when they haven’t done anything.Marcellin Meunierto franceinfo

There are some nursing homes that have turned into penal establishments. I have patients who have survived, in three meters by three meters for six weeks, without going out, without going to the common areas. What have they done, these people to whom this sanction would be applied, this punishment when they cannot say anything? I find that highly unworthy.

In several cities, health constraints have tightened, visits reduced to two people in Lyon and Marseille, for example. And in Nice, Mayor Christian Estrosi even stopped visits to municipal nursing homes. What do you think ?

Frankly, if we had a large number of staff, rather than locking up people with the usual precautions, with protected staff, we could walk them individually in the parks and in the stadiums. We could take them out, three meters away, to allow their families to be seen outdoors or in large ventilated spaces. There is the possibility of not transforming the Ehpad again into prison. It is not possible. The families of residents in France must revolt. To treat their elders in this way with Covid or without Covid is outrageous. It is not possible. We have nothing to reproach them with. We should not impose such penalties on them.

The protection of the elderly will be discussed during the next defense council. What decisions must we make to protect our seniors as much as possible during this period?

We must protect them, but we must allow them to live. It is the balance that Mr. Speaker was talking about that must be found. It takes a real balance that allows them to live, to hope to live and to hope for life and to enjoy life. The last moments they have left, which consists of seeing the people they love, the few people they love. They have lost their friends, they have lost their jobs, they have lost many of their peers and their families. The few visits they have, we must preserve this social link. It is vital for them.