Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro believed that only weak people make the decision to go into isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. He spoke about this during his speech to agricultural producers in the state of Mato Grosso, reports the portal G1.

The head of state thanked the heads of the enterprises for their decision not to suspend the work of enterprises amid the situation with the spread of COVID-19. “You have not succumbed to this nonsense -“ stay at home, and we will deal with the economy later, ”Bolsonaro said. At the same time, he noted that the virus is real and one cannot escape from it.

Bolsonaro, himself a coronavirus survivor, has repeatedly criticized quarantine measures as well as measures restricting trade and services in Brazilian states to combat the spread of COVID-19.

It was previously reported that of all the largest economies of the G20 countries, it is Brazil, India and South Africa that will face the biggest challenges in recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. Brazil, India and South Africa are at a higher risk of corruption and potential civil unrest than many of their G-20 peers, according to analysts at Verisk Maplecroft.

Brazil is in third place in the world for the number of people infected with coronavirus. In total, more than 4.49 million people are infected in the country. The death toll from the coronavirus rose to 135,793.