Bishop Rolando Álvarez, in May 2022 and in his parish in the diocese of Matagalpa. MAYNOR VALENZUELA (REUTERS)

Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando Álvarez has served a year in prison on August 4. Since his violent capture at the headquarters of the diocese of Matagalpa, in northern Nicaragua, the prelate has gone from house to jail, was sentenced to 26 years in prison for “treason”, transferred to the penitentiary system and he has twice resisted being banished “from his homeland”. Under total isolation in the La Modelo prison, the religious leader has emerged as the most solid symbol of resistance faced by Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.

Monsignor Álvarez is a very annoying political prisoner for the presidential couple who, in two attempts to get rid of him, have pushed to force him into exile. However, the bishop’s consistency about staying in his country has been unshakable. First, he refused to get on the exile plane in which 222 political prisoners traveled to the United States last February. And then, a negotiation between the Sandinista regime and the Vatican ran aground due to the same refusal of the religious. As EL PAÍS had advanced at the beginning of last July, Pope Francis asked the president of Brazil, Lula Da Silva, to intercede in order to free the bishop.

“We continue, we are trying to negotiate,” the Pontiff told the digital magazine of religious themes New Life. Diplomatic sources have told EL PAÍS that Monsignor Álvarez insisted that he would only agree to be released from prison if it was to stay in Nicaragua, at the same time he demanded that the regime cease the persecution of Catholicism. As there was no agreement between the parties, the Vatican did not decide to force the bishop into exile, as they did with the auxiliary bishop of Managua Silvio Baéz in April 2019. The Holy See has assessed that Álvarez, symbol of a persecuted church, is too popular and keeps afloat the faith of some devotees whose freedom of worship is seriously limited in Nicaragua.

Various political, religious and social sectors have spoken out this August 4 for the first year of Álvarez’s imprisonment. The Acción Dale Vida Nicaragua movement launched a day of prayer and a campaign, called Eucharist for Monsignor Rolando Álvarez, in which it invites the “Nicaraguan people to show their support and demand that” the religious be allowed “to receive communion and celebrate the Eucharist , since this August 4 marks one year since he has not been able to perform these sacred acts.

“As Saint Paul says, the word of God is not chained. Unjust isolation and loneliness are also shared with you by some priests of our long-suffering Church, who have only wanted to be faithful to Jesus by announcing God’s truth and being by the side of the most suffered people,” said Monsignor Baéz from his exile in Miami, who together a Álvarez is another of the bishops most hated by the Ortega-Murillo family.

Pastor Cash

To try to counteract the conversation generated by the anniversary of Monsignor Álvarez’s imprisonment, the regime has organized an “evangelical crusade” in Managua, called “glory nights.” Several evangelical pastors arrived at the Managua airport to participate in the event, but Cash Luna stood out among them. This Guatemalan shepherd is the most controversial since, according to a Univision investigationHe ran his church, Casa de Dios, with money from drug trafficking and money laundering.

The Sandinista government has also masked religious persecution in recent weeks by promoting celebrations in various cities: from dances, bullfights and processions, while attacks against Catholic religious continue, with expulsions from the country and the confiscation of property. At the same time, the money laundering case that the Sandinista judiciary promotes against the Catholic Church continues. The accusations – until now presented without proof – even reach Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes and the diocese presided over by Bishop Álvarez.

The former official of the Judiciary and expert in the administration of justice, Yader Morazán did a recount this friday “of the arbitrary actions” in the trial and conviction of Monsignor Álvarez. “Even if you don’t believe it, Monsignor Álvarez was left waiting for them to give him even a mock trial, but neither he nor his lawyer, nor the witnesses were brought to court or to testify lies, and he learned of his sentence of 26 years, until the day they exhibited it”, narrated the jurist in exile.

Morazán had access to the judicial file used against the bishop and revealed that the evidence on which the Prosecutor’s Office is based are tweets, videos, interviews with the priest and articles from the media that reviewed Monsignor Álvarez’s critical homilies.

“It is important to highlight that Monsignor Álvarez has been deprived of his physical and religious freedom for 365 days, he was subjected to a process in absentia which denied him even the right to know his sentence and the right to appeal. All for preaching the truth, accompanying his flock and refusing to be expelled from the country along with 222 Political Prisoners, ”criticized the lawyer.

Bishop Álvarez is the most important Catholic figure who has been imprisoned by the Ortega y Murillo regime. However, two other priests are in jail and two more remain under investigation. The regime’s onslaught has also forced at least 80 religious leaders —44 men and 36 women— to leave Nicaragua between 2018 and 2023. Of these, 41 were expelled from national territory, 19 left the country for reasons of personal security, 12 were denied re-entry into the country and eight were exiled and stripped of their Nicaraguan nationality.

“So many times in this time I have asked myself why you are there… Those who, insatiably thirsty for power and blinded by arrogance and evil, have Nicaragua subjugated, want to show you as responsible for non-existent crimes that they themselves have invented,” Báez laments. , who last spoke with his counterpart hours before being arrested a year ago. “They have struggled to break you and, unable to, they have fabricated a case for you with cynicism and slander, as Herod and Pilate did with Jesus. They have struggled to shut you up and, when they failed to do so, they have subjected you to a farce of judicial process that they themselves do not believe, until they unjustly locked you up in jail. They want to deceive us, but they will be deceived; they want to condemn you, but they are condemning themselves (…) Your word and your presence made the tyrants uncomfortable, that is why they have imprisoned you”.

