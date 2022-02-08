“My wife died ten years ago, we did not have children. After retirement I thought we would spend the rest of our lives in Morocco, but the disease prevented me,” Mohamed tells Sky News Arabia in a sad tone.

There are many reasons that prevented Muhammad and many others from returning home after retirement, and the result is that this fragile group of society that migrated mainly from Tunisia, Algeria or Morocco in the sixties and seventies of the last century and formed a strong labor force in the stage of French economic expansion, has become today. The isolation and loneliness between the two shores of the Mediterranean suffers, especially during the period of the spread of the Corona epidemic.

“Ayam Zaman” link

Instead of roaming the streets and parks in search of companionship that would make them forget the bitterness of loneliness, the “Ayam Zaman” association decided to open its doors in Paris to elderly immigrants over the age of 60, providing them with a social café and shared housing and helping them obtain their rights.

In this regard, the director of the association, Maya LeQuin, said in connection with the “Sky News Arabia” website, “Old immigrants are an isolated group. They have spent many years working in France. They have neighbors and friends in this country. They are connected to places and people, not They can throw everything behind after retirement and go home.”

She added, “Also, many of them suffer from chronic diseases and want to preserve their right to receive treatment. Although the pension can be obtained in the homeland, the complementary solidarity assistance is subject to conditions that make it difficult for them to return.”

Among the conditions for obtaining the supplementary assistance scheme, the elderly person must remain in France for six months and one day.

“Al-Shaibani Cooperative at the service of the factory elderly

Similar to the “Ayam Zaman” association, which has existed in Paris for more than 20 years, other associations open their doors in different cities of France to extend a helping hand to this “forgotten” group, as is the case of the “Al-Shaibani Cooperative”, which was established a year ago in the French city of Roubaix.

And the communication officer of the “Al-Shaibani Cooperative”, Laila Al-Dhaim, explained to “Sky News Arabia”, that “the people in charge of the cooperative decided to open it in the city of Roubaix in the north of the country, which included several factories in the seventies, and it employed an important workforce of Algerian immigrants. and Moroccans, and therefore, a significant proportion of retired immigrants reside there.”

And she added: “Among them were those who brought their wife under the “reunification” law at the time from their country of origin, and some of them spent their lives single. In all cases, they are at this age in dire need of help. Because of the problem of their inability to speak, they do not get on many of the social rights provided by the state.

In terms of numbers, Laila Al-Duhaim confirms that there are no statistics indicating the number of elderly people according to minorities. But in total, according to a study by the “Little Brotherhood of the Poor” association, there are about 1.5 million isolated elderly people in France.

To help them know their rights, Al-Shaibani Cooperative offers a booklet that includes all the rights of the elderly, and helps them in shopping and preparing administrative files to benefit from additional social assistance, especially since, according to the cooperative’s liaison officer, the pension of retired immigrants from the first generation does not exceed 800 euros per month, Because “their work contracts were not clear, as they worked overtime that were not reported, and therefore did not benefit from them in the retirement stage.”

This is reminiscent of the battle waged by elderly immigrants against the railway company for more than a dozen years. On January 31, 2018, the Court of Appeal in Paris ruled in favor of the (former) railway workers, most of whom are Moroccans, awarding them compensation for moral and professional damages, training and retirement in an estimated total amount about 160 million euros. Between 1970 and 1983 they were employed mainly by the company as contract workers, and thus did not benefit from the age-specific privileges of European nationals’ railway workers.

Corona epidemic increased isolation

In addition to all these social problems in which the elderly are floundering, and with the spread of the Corona epidemic at the beginning of 2019, the situation of the elderly has worsened, as all the places they usually frequented have closed their doors, including markets and cafes, so they were forced to stay alone in their rooms or small homes.

The closure of the borders between the Maghreb countries and the countries of the European Union, including France, has also complicated matters for them.

This is what the director of the “Ayam Zaman” association indicates, saying: “We have people who used to see their families every three or four months, but for fear of the epidemic and the repercussions of the closure, they were unable to see their loved ones again. Some of them considered this more difficult than the wars they lived through in their life. This is in addition to the fact that many of them lost contact with the administrations that were providing them with assistance.

The director of the association also points to the deficiencies in the treatment of these vulnerable population groups during the epidemic, saying, “We did not have masks. It was difficult to break the isolation of these elderly people by visiting them at their place of residence, and they could not fill out shopping exit forms, which offered some of them to pay fines”.

On the other hand, the gerontologist and director of the Observatory of Migrations on Aging in France, Omar Al-Samawali, said in his statement to “Sky News Arabia” that the health crisis has brought back the obsession with the question about the place of burial? “There are elderly people who died in France due to the Corona virus, and it was not possible to return their bodies for burial near their relatives. Those who are alive now have a strong fear of being buried alone without passing through Islamic religious teachings.”

This is the same feeling that Mohammed expressed, saying: “To die here alone is one thing, but that my family cannot bury me in Morocco is something that I cannot even imagine, it would be very difficult and unfair.”

The old man is still a breadwinner

The geriatrician explains that a large proportion of elderly immigrants, despite their meager pension, still send some money to their families, near or far, to help them with life’s goals.

And he continues: “Social security institutions resort to deducting the wages of elderly care homes directly from the pension, then the rest is provided to the elderly, and he, in turn, sends that little money to his family in his home country.”

On the other hand, Al-Samawali considers that the French use of the term “Al-Shaibani” in reference to elderly immigrants has a slanderous cultural load that does not give the elderly his dignity and his right to respect.