Isolation and closure in Australia to stop the spread of Corona

More than two million people in Western Australia state today, Saturday, began the first comprehensive isolation measures for a period of three days after the outbreak of the Corona virus in a quarantine hotel and the transmission of infection from it.

This came after a traveler returning from Perth was tested positive for the Corona virus after leaving a quarantine hotel there after a test indicating that he was free of the disease. Authorities suspect that he was injured while at the hotel.

The state’s Prime Minister, Mark McGowan, called on the country’s government to establish dedicated quarantine facilities after the latest virus leak from a quarantine hotel.

“I have been calling for many months for the help of the Commonwealth with regard to quarantine,” he said.

He added that despite the success of the hotel quarantine system to a large extent, with tens of thousands of travelers subjecting to it, the federal government should provide new facilities outside the crowded downtown sites.

Today the Australian Medical Association also called for a review of the hotel quarantine system to prevent the further spread of the disease.

The virus has leaked several times in recent months from quarantined hotels in Western Australia and other states, prompting the authorities to impose short isolation and lockdown measures or to tighten social distancing rules.

This is the third general isolation measure in Western Australia. And the authorities asked residents of the capital, Perth, and the neighboring Bell region to stay in their homes and that the exception be for basic work, medical or purchasing purposes.

The ceremony honoring the Australian military on the occasion of Anzac Day on Sunday has been canceled. Last year, the Coronavirus pandemic prompted authorities to cancel most traditional celebrations across the country for the first time in decades.