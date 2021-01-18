Loïc

Nuclear technician

If the impact of the Hercules project remains uncertain for nuclear workers in the immediate future, they know that it does not bode well for them. “We have almost no information from management, but we know that privatizing profits and nationalizing losses is a short-term policy”, he denounces. A prospect of weakening which comes at a time when the “Mimosa” plan – which is based in particular on a plan of 500 million euros in the budgets of EDF and 3 billion euros of asset disposals – is already impacting power plant activity in the amount of 100 million euros.

Beyond that, the young man fears more widely the lack of vision in energy policy at the top of the State. “Nuclear power requires long-term policies. When we see that we have already been forced to load shedding (power cuts due to consumption of electricity greater than production – Editor’s note), this winter, we can see that we should not have closed Fessenheim and that we should quickly build another EPR ”, he believes.

He does not like to put himself forward, does not have a union mandate, but, like a majority of his colleagues, he is sure of one thing: “It is not by isolating nuclear that we will to reinforce. Even if the power stations remain in the 100% public fold with the Hercules project, the fact of separating this activity from the other sources of electricity of the group worries it. Nuclear technician for ten years, stationed at the Bugey plant (Ain) for two years, this thirty-something divides his time between the nuclear rapid action force – a safety unit created after the Fukushima accident “To prevent a minor incident from turning into a major accident” – and the plant’s operating department. “We make patrols to ensure that the installations are running smoothly, we check for leaks, we operate the valves which are not automated, we ensure fire safety to be able to intervene before the firefighters…” it among other tasks. Even if this shadow worker does not maintain direct contact with network users, he is aware of the importance of working for such a sensitive public service. “It is the impressive side, demanding technical level, the fact of having to be ultra-rigorous, which attracted me to this profession,” he explains.