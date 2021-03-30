JEvery germ, no matter how harmless, can be dangerous for Marie F. The 31-year-old woman from Darmstadt has cystic fibrosis, a congenital metabolic disease that primarily affects the lungs and can lead to coughing, shortness of breath and inflammation. Normally, F. can avoid the dangers of germs and bacteria in everyday life with a bit of caution – even as a doctor. But because the risk with Corona has increased enormously, she is currently living in isolation on Rügen. She last saw her family in Darmstadt last September.

“At first I thought Corona was a normal flu and not that bad,” says F. But then her long-time doctor recommended that she stay at home as much as possible. At the time, F. was working as a dermatologist in a practice in Berlin, where she has lived since studying medicine. When it turned out that she should not avoid contacts for just a few months, F. took on primarily administrative tasks in practice, which she still does today. “In the first few weeks I went out of the house very little or hardly at all,” reports the young woman. Then a couple of friends offered her to move into an apartment on the edge of the forest near Darmstadt. “Then we lived in our little pandemic bubble,” recalls F .. But it burst when her friends had to go to work more regularly. For F., the flat share solution was suddenly too dangerous. Staying in overcrowded Berlin was out of the question for her. “It’s a difficult place and many don’t stick to the rules.”