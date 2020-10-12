“They are thieves, they are rapists, they are murderers, that’s all they are. “ Eric Zemmour’s words should not be misled. Their almost psychiatric outrage, which seeks to put in the same criminal bag all of those called “unaccompanied minors” (unaccompanied minors), may seem easy to refute. But the goal of a Zemmour is not for his words to be taken at face value. It is to instill doubt; and with doubt, fear; and with fear, rejection of the other and hatred. The only way to reduce such remarks to nothing and to eliminate their deleterious effects is therefore to confront them with reality. Because this one is quite different. And who is better placed to speak about this reality than these social workers whom we so rarely hear and who, in often difficult conditions, take care of these children who arrive every day in our territory?

“These are hate speech from someone who does not know these young people”, indignant Ingrid (1), director of an important reception structure of the Social Assistance to Children (ASE) in a provincial department. Ludivine (1), an ASE executive for several years in a department of Île-de-France, simply says his “Disgust”. Because it is also their job that such speeches attack. “For those who arrive at 15 years old, continues the young woman, it is less difficult, because in this case, they can, by right, apply for French nationality. But most arrive after 16 years. Yes, some have a bumpy career, trauma related to violence suffered before or after their arrival, a passage in detention … All this requires psychological support. Often, they are not French speakers, without news of their family , without even knowing if they will see her again one day, but they still carry the expectations… and the pressure that it puts on them. “

These childcare professionals do not dismiss the issue of the minority: “Many of those who come to us are adults”, confides Ludivine, adding: “When we see how adults are welcomed, we can understand certain strategies …” In Île-de-France, it is estimated that around a third of arrivals are ultimately recognized as minors. Things are, in theory, very framed: the departments, which are responsible for the ASE, have five days to assess the new arrivals – the costs being reimbursed by the State. During this period, they have an obligation to “take shelter” and must therefore place young people in appropriate structures. This is the first difficulty: between homes intended above all for the reception of French children withdrawn from their families and the hotel, there is nothing. An aggravating factor, the evaluation can take much longer, especially when disputes arise: six months, a year … sometimes more. The departments therefore manage this situation according to their means… and their political choices.

“Here for a whole period, says Ingrid, the department’s policy was: unaccompanied minors are foreigners before they are children, so they come under the state, not us. “ For them, it was the direct hotel, without medico-social follow-up, without orientation … “Things have changed now”, continues Ingrid. The evaluation times have been reduced, hotel stays are no more than a brief prerequisite for real treatment. ” You have to say, she specifies, that both the evaluation by the prefecture using the biometric file of entrants and confinement have considerably reduced arrivals. “ Ludivine, she recognizes that evaluating these adolescents, ” It’s a job. You have to analyze their story, know the terrain… ”. She does not hesitate to tackle the famous radio station supposed to assess bone age: “We know there is an 18-month margin of error. For young people who are between 16 and 18 years old, this is huge. “

The quality of care is deteriorating due to lack of resources

The two young women agree in any case on one point: when the care is effective, success is there. “These are, by force of circumstances, young people who are more mature than the others, underlines Ingrid. They know they have to invest, work well. Most often, we offer them to enter an apprenticeship. These are short courses that offer them a prospect of employment and therefore of regularization more quickly, at the age of 18. It also allows them to have a little income, from the age of 16. “ What also suits the departments, obsessed with the cost of support: “With us, we have one educator for eight unaccompanied children, while for the other children hosted at the ASE, it’s one for two. “ The cost per day, it would be between 50 and 80 euros per day and per child … against 250 euros.

“They choose training where they know they can work, notes Ludivine. Waste treatment, catering, auto mechanics, food trades, plumbing, sheet metal work, roofing… They fill in gaps in these sectors, they are not reluctant to get up at 4 am, despite sometimes unscrupulous bosses! We must also teach them to have their rights respected. But we know that these are children who will leave ASE faster p Because they share the goal that we set for them: autonomy. “ And these trajectories allow them to hope for an effective regularization when they turn 18 … ” Less and less, denounces Ludivine. Refusals of residence permits, despite perfect journeys, are more and more frequent. We often manage to get them regularized anyway, but it takes a lot of time and energy. And confinement has not helped matters: the deadlines have lengthened. “ Some sectors that are major providers of learning, such as catering, have suffered a lot and offer fewer opportunities.

“We can’t save everyone, recognizes Ingrid, but there are also failures for the “usual” children of ASE. With unaccompanied minors, there are more successes than failures. Our educators ask to work with them. “ Ludivine adds: “They are grateful. We receive letters, sometimes long, in which they thank the social workers, where they thank France, where they say that they will not forget what we have done or what France has done for them… They want to to get by, especially to help their families back home. They don’t come here to be terrorists! “

Lucid, the young woman also recognizes that failure exists: “We sometimes have routes that are too dented to be accompanied, street kids that we pick up and who did not ask for support when they arrived. It exists. It’s really marginal but it exists. “ But for her, the real problem lies elsewhere: “The quality of care is deteriorating because the departments no longer have or no longer provide the means. We have care that ends abruptly at 18: it is experienced as an injustice, a new trauma. The refusal of a residence permit, when the kid has done everything well, has a diploma, a promise of employment: this puts us in difficulty, vis-à-vis them and because it ngorge the whole device. But these are political decisions. “ So we come back to it. “It is the lack of means to support these children that is harmful. The more we close, the more we complicate, the more we restrict the support … and the more we weaken the success of this work. We must give the necessary means to the departments. “ Speeches à la Zemmour and everything that comes close to them are therefore, above all, self-fulfilling. That is why we must fight them.