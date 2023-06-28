London. British researchers have discovered a human gene that prevents most bird flu viruses from infecting people.

Bird flu spreads mainly among wild birds such as ducks and seagulls, and can also infect farm birds and domestic poultry such as chickens, turkeys, and quail.

Although the viruses primarily affect birds, they can be transmitted to their predators and, rarely, to humans who are often in close contact with infected birds.

A team of scientists from the MRC-University of Glasgow Center for Virus Research studied hundreds of genes normally expressed by human cells, comparing the behavior of the genes during infection with human seasonal viruses or avian influenza viruses.

They focused on a gene called BTN3A3, which is expressed in both the upper and lower airways. Dubbed the B-force by the researchers, the gene blocks the replication of most strains of bird flu in human cells.

However, the gene’s antiviral activity failed to protect against seasonal human influenza viruses.

This gene is part of a larger defensive apparatus of the human immune arsenal against avian viruses.

According to the researchers, all human influenza pandemics, including the one from 1918-19, were caused by influenza viruses resistant to BTN3A3, so this gene appears to be a key factor in determining whether an avian influenza strain has pandemic potential. human.

To be sure, viruses are constantly mutating, which does not mean that avian influenza viruses cannot evolve to escape BTN3A3 activity.

Earlier this year, a new H5N1 strain of bird flu that is easily transmitted between wild birds exploded into new corners of the globe, infecting and killing various mammalian species and raising fears of a human pandemic. So far, only a handful of human cases have been reported to the World Health Organization (WHO).

About 50 percent of the H5N1 strains circulating in the world by 2023 are resistant to BTN3A3, says Professor Massimo Palmarini, corresponding author of the study published in the scientific journal Nature.

“These are the kinds of things that we should pay special attention to as a high level of risk,” added Sam Wilson, co-senior author of the study.