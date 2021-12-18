The 18-inch tires that will debut in 2022 may be a factor in a more sensitive way than one might believe. Some drivers, for example, will be comfortable with these new tires that are thinner in footprint, but taller, while others will have to correct their driving style. Pirelli’s goal with these new tires is to allow riders to push without worrying too much about tire savings, one of the constants that characterized the Grand Prix of the turbo-hybrid era.

Mario Isola, Pirelli’s motorsport manager, at the end of the two-day test in Abu Dhabi made an initial assessment of the sensations the drivers had when driving with regard to the 2022 tires: “I had the opportunity to exchange first impressions with the riders on the new tires and the feedback is positive – the words of Isola reported by the newspaper racingnews365.com – I was told that it is a little easier to get into locking and the fact that they are heavier is felt in terms of the ‘heaviness’ of the steering. In fact, the front rims alone weigh 2.5 kg more, the rear ones 3 kg more “.

Therefore, it will be necessary to be ‘perfect’ when braking, while the traction seems to satisfy the drivers in the acceleration phase. To make comparisons in terms of lap times it is too early for Isola as there are several variables to consider: “The 2022 tires were used on mule cars that certainly weren’t refined in terms of set-up, so it is useless to make comparisons between the times of those who tried a qualifying simulation with 2021 cars and those who rode with mule cars to start. to get familiar with next year’s tires. In 2022, on the other hand, I am sure that the teams will quickly recover the gap that is expected with respect to the 2021 cars in terms of timing “.