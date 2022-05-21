Qualifying in Barcelona has given its verdict, but the outcome of the Spanish Grand Prix is ​​far from obvious. The race at the Circuit de Catalunya in fact promises to be extremely complex from the point of view of strategies, with a high degradation that will probably induce the teams to make a double stop, with various possible combinations. Among the possible scenarios, a double stint on soft tires, a choice available to Charles Leclerc thanks to the train saved in Q2, cannot be excluded.

Mario Isola he illustrated a FormulaPassion.it the possible strategies for the race: “Looking at the numbers collected on Friday, I think most of the teams will be on two stops. What tires will they use? It will depend on the allocation that you have kept, because we have seen that some have kept two sets of averages. I believe that many will start on average, which is definitely the best tire to start with. The soft guarantees a performance advantage, but suffers a lot at full fuel load, so at the start of the race. I think someone can try to start on the soft and try to take a little advantage. Then the degradation is high, we expected it a little for the characteristics of the track and the temperatures, which certainly do not help. With this high degradation and with a large delta of time between medium-hard and soft-medium, higher than one second, we go towards the two stops. Some teams have said that the hard in their opinion is too slow to be used in the race and they are thinking more about using soft. Someone else, on the other hand, is thinking of using hard and I think they have tried it with a view to using it “.

The double stop broadens the range of possible combinations with consequences: “The fastest combination on paper for us might be media-media-soft“, continue Isola. “A possible alternative, also because not everyone has two averages, could be media-soft-soft or media-hard-soft“. The double stint on soft compound therefore appears as one of the options available to Ferrari thanks to the set not used in Q2. “Having Leclerc a train of new softas well as those who did not qualify in the top ten, I cannot exclude that there is someone who can start with the new soft, which at the beginning certainly guarantees a performance advantage, being able to put you at the head of the group, managing the pace and trying to keep the position. Maybe someone from behind decides to start with the hard, betting on a longer stint and hoping not to be penalized too much at the beginning, so that then, having not changed tires yet, they have an advantage with a Safety Car or a Virtual. If someone plays this game, the others will surely make their own calculations on the performance of the hard “.

The single pit stop appears to be decidedly unlikely: “I don’t mention the single stop because on a 66-lap race it would mean doing almost 40 on the hard and 30 on the average. Honestly, these days no one has done such long stints, so we should really bet and above all from our simulations, which are mediated over the entire paddock, having to manage so much the race pace does not give an advantage. In reality, the total race time is a lot slower ”. The simulations on the race pace on Friday saw a Red Bull on average half a second faster than the competition, a scenario that could change after the set-up changes made by Ferrari: “Someone worked on the set-up, Ferrari certainly did, because in FP2 it turned out that the degradation was higher than what the teams thought. There is also a rubber and car learning process. Here then many also brought new pieces that had to understand how they worked, so in FP3 we saw a job that is generally not done. Generally on Saturday mornings the teams focus on qualifying and the flying lap, while in Barcelona we have also seen teams that have reevaluated the balance aspect. Here the theme is that if you protect the rear to have traction in the third sector, you go to stress the front with understeer especially at low speeds, which is a bit the characteristic of these cars and which pays off in terms of long stint. decay. If, on the other hand, you protect the front, then you have to find a way not to penalize traction too much. Finding the optimal balance between front and rear therefore really makes the difference in race pace. There are aspects that concern both the aerodynamic package and the mechanics, for the engineers it doesn’t have to be very simple “.