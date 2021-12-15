The two days of post-seasonal testing held on the Yas Marina track have effectively concluded the activity of the Formula 1 teams for 2021. After the tensions resulting from the last race of the world Abu Dhabi, the teams returned to the same track not only to allow the young drivers of their respective Academy – in addition to the new signings for next season – to be able to complete the first laps behind the wheel of the most coveted cars in the world, but also to be able to face the first kilometers with a particular novelty.

Specifically, between 14 and 15 December the 18-inch tires of Pirelli, which will be used on official race weekends starting from the next championship, in full compliance with the new technical regulations. In this way, the teams were able to obtain the first data from the tires, to the satisfaction of the Pirelli Motorsport Director. Mario Isola.

The manager of the only tire supplier in Formula 1 commented on the first sensations derived from the tests, as well as underlining the work and commitment of the Milanese manufacturer for the realization of this technical project: “We are satisfied with how these two days of testing went and with the behavior of the new 18-inch tires – has explained – today a development path started in 2019 has definitively closed and has led us to have a completely new product and range of compounds for 2022. On the first day we observed some graining on the front tires, in particular on the compounds softer (which were also the most used by virtue of the characteristics of the track), which generated understeer. After analyzing the data from the first day, we saw that it was possible to reduce the front pressure by 1.5 psi, which improved the situation especially for the C3 compound. But we have to keep in mind that mule cars were used and that the goal of the test was to give the teams the opportunity to collect useful data that they can analyze in the winter break. We will only be able to see the true values ​​on the field in the early season tests when the new tires are used with single-seaters 2022 which have a completely different aerodynamic package, new brakes and provide for the use of rim covers. Based on the latest simulations received by the teams, 2022 cars are expected to be 5 tenths slower than the current ones, a gap that will most likely be filled by the end of next season. In 2022, however, we will have 25 test days that will allow us, if necessary, to refine the product for the following season. We just have to wait to see the new 18-inch tires in action with the new single-seaters. “