The obstacles of the Sprint weekend

For the first time after the weekend spent in Baku, Formula 1 is back to face a weekend with the Sprint race format. A completely different program compared to the traditional one, not only for the addition of another session like the Sprint Shootout, but also for the elimination of two free practice sessions, both replaced by qualifying. A real challenge for the teams, who therefore have little time available, just an hourto be able to test your own components.

Pirelli’s analyses

A commitment that applies not only to the teams, but also to the sole supplier of tires in Formula 1 such as Pirelli, despite all the predictions and studies carried out on the eve of the GP. PL1 was in fact used to collect data from the teams to compare the performance of the three dry compounds such as soft, medium and hard, with feedback that provided rather clear elements for the Milanese company. To admit it, to the microphones of Sky Sports F1was the Director of Pirelli Motorsport Mario Islandwho explained well the behavior of the tires at the Red Bull Ring, and of one in particular.

The soft for the races was rejected

Specifically, Isola advised teams against a specific compound, especially for racing: “This is a very testing track for traction and braking, and therefore for the rear tyres – commented – this year, with the front having rebalanced the cars a bit there could still be a bit of a struggle to manage the rear, which is why we believe the soft is probably not the right choice for either the sprint or the race. The medium and hard tires performed well, in the one hour free practice we tried a bit of everything, but the data collected gives us enough confidence in what our predictions were“.