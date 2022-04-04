This year the compound nomination for the famous Melbourne street circuit is a novelty, given the jump mixes between medium and soft. In fact, he mixes it C2 will be the P Zero White hard and the C3 the P Zero Yellow medium, but the compound will be present in place of the C4 C5 softer like P Zero Red soft. This will therefore be the debut in a race weekend for the softer compound in the Pirelli 2022 range, and will mark a change from the unmatched race in 2020 and the 2019 Australian Grand Prix, when the C2, C3 and C4.

The track has suffered major changes for the first time since 1996, the year of the championship debut, and now has a new layout and asphalt. Seven corners have been modified and two removed altogether, bringing the total number of corners to just 14 and shortening the track by 28 meters. The most significant change is the removing the chicane formed by curves 9-10, which has been replaced by a long and wide bend. Turns 1 and 3 have been widened on the inside, as well as Turn 6, which is now considerably faster. Continuing in the lap, what used to be Turn 13 (now Turn 11) has been lengthened at the entrance and changed in the radius of curvature. The penultimate curve (now curve 13) is another of those to have been widened and also one of the many to which the radius of curvature has been modified to allow for different trajectories.

Being a temporary track, Albert Park’s tarmac was usually quite bumpy, albeit there resurfacing may have improved this aspect. Asphalt should deliver poor grip (2/5 on the Pirelli scale) and reasonably low levels of abrasion, which should lead to alimited wear. The track will probably be very “green” and slippery at the beginning of the weekend, with a high degree of evolution expected (with a score of four out of five in the Pirelli classification). Traction is important to get a good push out of short straights and corners, while braking and lateral forces are average. The loads are also average, with an overall stress on the tires which scores 3/5 on the Pirelli scale.

Mario Isola, Pirelli Motorsport Director: “Compared to the past, and with the riders who haven’t raced there for two seasons, this year there are some unknowns for the Australian Grand Prix. First of all, the layout of the circuit has been heavily revised to facilitate overtaking and, consequently, there is also a new asphalt which should be quite smooth. This means that the track is likely to offer very low levels of grip at the start, with a high degree of evolution expected over the weekend and a extremely slippery surface in case of rain. We will stop in Melbourne a couple of weeks later than in the past, now autumn has already started in the southern hemisphere so the climatic conditions could be variable. Last but not least, this year there is a whole new generation of cars and tires that drivers are still trying to get comfortable with. For all these reasons there will be a lot of work for teams and drivers to do in free practice sessions. We decided to go for the compound jump in the nomination because in the development tests we noticed that there was a relatively small performance gap between the C3 and C4 compounds and we believe Albert Park, with new asphalt and layout, is a good circuit to try out this option“.