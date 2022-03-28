The second round of the season in Jeddah was played on one single stop for all pilots involved in the Saudi Arabian GPwith most of them starting on tires medium then replacing them with hard, regularly maintaining the latter up to the checkered flag. Only three – Hamilton, Hülkenberg and Magnussen – have instead opted for a different strategy, starting with the hard and returning to the pits to mount the medium.

Regardless of the choices of each individual team and driver, the Pirelli leaves the fastest city track on the calendar with the satisfaction of a relatively low tire degradation, such as to have guaranteed heated challenges until the last laps of the race. The Motorsport Director of the Milanese company also talked about this and other aspects, Mario Isolaparticularly enthusiastic about the Hard behavior: “Another good evening, another good race – commented – once again, in completely different conditions from Bahrain in terms of layout and track characteristics, we saw the new cars capable of giving life to several overtaking and good duels on the track, also thanks to the new tires. Hard was the key compound of the race, with excellent performances and almost zero degradation, as demonstrated by Charles Leclerc’s fastest lap at the end with a set already with several laps behind him. The medium also had a rather low degradation, contributing to the one stop strategy (which we had evaluated would be the fastest) and offering an exciting race from start to finish. The fastest race lap was less than a second slower than last year with the same compound. So, putting all this together, it is clear that the new car and tire package is thus far meeting all the expectations and hopes we had for this year. Congratulations to Max Verstappen for the amazing victory! “