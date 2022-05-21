“There is still a lot of work to be done on tire management”. Charles Leclerc he was the fastest on the flying lap on Friday free practice in Spain, but the Ferrari drivers’ performance in the race pace simulations soon deteriorated. In Barcelona yesterday the asphalt reached peaks of 50 ° and tire degradation was a significant factor that crowned Red Bull at the moment as a ‘race car’ unlike Ferrari, queen of the ‘qualifying’ (here you can find all the data relating to this ‘thesis’ in Federico Albano’s analysis).

The head of the motorsport sector on the Pirelli track, Mario Isolahe analyzed a significant Friday for the house of the long P as follows: “Free practice sessions went quite as expected, after Bahrain, this was the first major circuit of the year with high levels of degradation and we saw track temperatures that peaked at nearly 50 degrees this afternoon, increasing the challenge, especially for the soft compound “.

According to Isola, the data that emerged yesterday at the level of degradation will push the teams to set the race strategy on the two stops, but it will be important to properly manage the allocation of the available sets of tires. It will be necessary to keep the desired sets of tires for the race to execute the best strategy: “The front left was the most stressed and this will be the limiting factor that will likely lead to a two-stop race for most pilots. The big question mark is how these two stops will be made. The teams will have to manage the tire allocation very carefully to get to the race with the tires they need, bearing in mind also that they must necessarily have a medium and a hard set at their disposal ”.

The performance gap between the various compounds seems wider than expected, so in Q1 and Q2 it will not be easy, for example, to pass the cut with the average in light of the high competitiveness of practically all the cars on the track following the updates: “In free practice we saw gods rather large gaps between the compounds, a little more than we would have expected for this weekend, and this will certainly influence the decisions in terms of strategies “, concluded Isola.