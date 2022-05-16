At the Spanish Grand Prix, of which it is title sponsor, Pirelli brings the hardest compounds of the 2022 range: the C1 like P Zero White hard, the C2 such as P Zero Yellow medium and the C3 like P Zero Red soft. It was a pretty straightforward choice, and the same as last year even if you’re using a brand new tire family, as the challenges of the Barcelona circuit are clear from previous tests and races. These include the long curve 3 and curve 9: both of them pour a lot of energy on the tires.

The teams were in Barcelona in February, three months ago, for the pre-season tests. However, there are three major differences to consider compared to then: firstly, in testing, the teams focused on the mid-range compounds rather than the hard; secondly, the weather conditions were much cooler; finally, the new cars were not yet in the final version. Since then, the cars have improved considerably and it will be interesting to see how remarkable the advancement achieved with the latest updates actually is.

As Barcelona is a popular circuit, there won’t be a huge evolution of the track over the course of the weekend, thanks also to a full program of support races. Temperatures are expected to be dry and warm, which adds an additional challenge to those already predicted for tires. The track is unchanged from last year, when turn 10 was modified by slightly increasing the overall length of the circuit.

Last year’s winning strategy was two stops, the traditional approach to Barcelona, ​​with Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton triumphing after starting from pole using medium and soft. The soft-medium-soft strategy was also used by all the riders who reached the finish line between second and eighth place.

Mario IslandPirelli Motorsport Director: ““It is difficult to say much more about Barcelona than has already been said, considering that it is probably the circuit on the calendar best known by the drivers, with its layout making it a perfect proving ground. It has a little bit of everything, with the very technical final sector becoming particularly important when it comes to tire management. Therefore, the teams will have a good opportunity to evaluate the progress made with their cars since the start of the season, even if the weather conditions will be much warmer and probably, compared to what was seen in the tests, there will be much more use of the mix hardthat could be the key option for the race. In the past, Barcelona has traditionally been a two-stop race, so it will be interesting to see if the new generation of tires this year pushes anyone to aim for the single stop. “