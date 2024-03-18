Pirelli has just won the contract to be the sole supplier of tires to Formula 1 from 2025 to 2027, thus extending a partnership – that between the Italian company and the world champion Circus – which has now lasted 14 years and which will reach at least 17 consecutive years . Yet rumors have circulated in the paddock of a possible disengagement by Pirelli once the last season of the agreement with F1 has ended.

Mario Isola wanted to respond to these rumors. The manager of the Pirelli motorsport section immediately made the intentions of the Italian company clear, explaining the reasons that are leading it to participate and win the tire tenders announced by the FIA ​​for almost fifteen years.

“No, I don't think there is any truth to those rumors. I think someone said it because we have been in Formula 1 for a long time, since 2011, and as a sole supplier we certainly have the longest contract.”

Pirelli tyres Photo by: Pirelli

“Formula 1 decided to have only one tire supplier in 2008, so we are definitely the longest standing as a single supplier. We are happy to be here, we continue to use Formula 1 in a positive way for the company in terms of branding and also of technology”.

Pirelli continues to remain committed to the world championship circus also thanks to the continuous challenges that are renewed year after year. Furthermore, Formula 1 is an entertainment platform – it is now legitimate to call it this way after the arrival of Liberty Media and the policy made over the last few years, where sport is no longer predominant, but only an element of the whole – which is achieving enormous success all over the world.

“Every year there is a new challenge, so we are not tired of staying in Formula 1. I understand that it is a long time and I understand that there are other tire manufacturers who want to enter, and I accept it because it means that Formula 1 is a successful sport”.

“The interest of other manufacturers is positive, but this does not mean that we want to finish in 2027. We will obviously evaluate at a later stage”, concluded Isola.