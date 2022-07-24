The French Grand Prix will see Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen start again paired in the front row. Ferrari got the better of Red Bull on the flying lap, but the qualifying verdict will have to be assessed by a race in which tire management will be a central factor, making it impossible to draw a forecast based on what has emerged so far. The full-fuel simulations see the F1-75 and RB18 on similar levels, but Charles Leclerc said that on the night between Friday and Saturday the Prancing Horse team worked hard on tire management, seeing a consistent leap forward.

Mario Isolathe director of Pirelli Motorsport, illustrated the possible strategic scenarios for the Grand Prix to FormulaPassion.it: “The first piece of information clearly is that heat and high temperatures are affecting the degradation. We arrived in France expecting a single stop race. This is because the time lost in the pit lane is quite long, about 23 seconds, and because the consumption is not excessive; all the elements led us to believe it would be a single stop. However, the long-distance simulations conducted in tests showed us that the degradation on the average is higher than expected. The hard one behaves quite well, while the soft one is not a race tire, without a doubt ”.

To Mario Isola’s considerations, however, a further problem was added during construction, the result of a change made by the race direction on the speed limit in the pit lane: “On Friday they decided to lower the limit speed in the pit lane from 80 to 60 km / h, taking the lost time with a stop from 23 to 26 seconds and this is again influencing the strategies. Even with the high degradation found, however, on paper the fastest strategy is still a single medium-hard stop, with a tire change window between lap 18 and lap 25. My feeling, however, is that most of the teams are planning a two-stop race. It is not profitable in terms of overall race time, but they will probably be able to manage less and push more. However, I have no information on the race pace, which is only available to the teams, which is why making predictions is more difficult. Surely with the single stop you have to manage a lot the first stint on medium tires, with the double you can push harder. Much will also depend on traffic, so there are many factors that we cannot predict ”.

“I think medium-hard-medium and medium-hard-hard are two good options“Isola continued. “If you have two new hards, then you have a consistent tire and you can reduce the first stint a bit. We know how powerful the undercut is here, so if you are in traffic maybe you can change tires on lap 11-12, and then do two stints on the hard, not too long, on 21 laps, which is doable. Alternatively, you can do a stint on the hard and then finish on the medium, with a lighter car, a colder track, more rubberized and in better conditions “. In detail, both Red Bull standard bearers still have two sets of new hard tires and only one medium, like Mercedes. On the other hand Leclerc will be able to count on two sets of medium tires and one set of new hard tires, while Carlos Sainz will have an intact double set of both compounds at his disposal. Just the Spaniard is called to a comeback from the back of the grid, a condition that pushes towards the adoption of a different strategy: “Probably the best strategy for Sainz will be to start hard and then react based on how the situation evolves. If he started with the hard, he would still be faster than whoever precedes him. Even if the delta of the lap time is eight tenths per lap, with the tire management in the race this is greatly reduced. Even with a tire delta of 3-4 tenths, the potential of the car and the driver is such that it allows for an aggressive first stint to push and overtake. When you start with the hard bike, on other circuits, there is also a concern about getting up to temperature in the very first laps, but this is a problem that does not arise here “.

Managing the tread temperatures will be a crucial factor in the race, but just as important it was in qualifying. Sergio Perez revealed that much of the balance problems accused by Red Bull on Friday were due to overheating of the tires and the increase in pressures over the lap, critical issues already suffered by Red Bull this season. “This year it is more difficult to take advantage of the cooling of the tires through the rims, due to the new brakes”Isola explained. “However, the teams are still able to achieve a certain level of cooling across the circle, even though they said that with the new regulations it would be impossible and that the running pressures would skyrocket as a result. This year we reduced the temperature of the front tire warmers by 30 ° C, which equates to about 3 psi more increase from static to stabilized pressures in gear. So if for example last year they started at 20 psi and then climbed 1 psi in the race, this season we were expecting an increase of 4 psi. All the teams, however, manage to contain it at 2 psi, therefore they are able to control it through the cooling inside the rim “concluded the director of Pirelli Motorsport.