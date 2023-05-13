In these last days Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini are undoubtedly the most talked about characters from the pages of the main gossip newspapers who are dedicating ample space to the decision to abandon theIsland of the Famous. Over the last few hours, some rumors have emerged regarding the reasons that prompted the now former castaways to leave the game.

Following the onset of some health problems, Simone Antolini was forced to leave forever Honduras. The former castaway was followed by his partner Alessandro Cecchi Paone who had already threatened to leave during the last episode of the reality show.

As already anticipated, in the last few hours the newspaper ‘Dagospia’ has launched some indiscretions regarding the couple’s choice to withdraw from theIsland of the Famous. These were the words of the well-known newspaper about it:

Many comments on social media from happy people for the abandonment of Alessandro Cecchi Paone and boyfriend Simone Antolini who left The Island of the Famous.



And, continuing, the well-known newspaper then added:

According to some, the two would have agreed with the cameras off in order not to continue the game. It is also said that Antolini could not reveal anything about her four-year-old daughter Melissa because she had already talked about it too much.

At the moment these are only rumors, given that the news has not been confirmed or denied by those directly involved. We just have to wait for the next episode ofIsland of the Famous to find out if Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini will provide more clarifications regarding the decision to leave Honduras forever. Meanwhile on social networks there are many who have railed against the couple. Among the many written words, we can read: