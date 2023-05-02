The columnist of the Island of the Famous also retraced his experience as a shipwreck in Honduras: his words

For the second consecutive year Vladimir Luxuria holds the role of commentator on theIsland of the Famous. In recent days you have released an interview with ‘Gay.it’ where you retraced your experience as a shipwrecked person in Honduras and where you confessed to having had an argument with one of the shipwrecked people in this new edition. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Vladimir Luxuria’s interview with ‘Gay.it’ began with the memory of the edition of the reality show in which he participated as shipwrecked. In detail, Vladimir revealed that the role of castaway is undoubtedly more complicated than that of pundit. These were his words about it:

I have no doubts, I have suffered much more. At the time I lost almost 17 and a half kilos […] This year in particular, be well aware that you have to be a little cautious in jokes about the physique, about the voice. I find myself dealing with the so-called politically correct. It is our job to be careful and avoid excessive sexual puns, profanity.

The interview of the columnist of theIsland of the Famous it then continued with some revelations that Vladimir Luxuria released about some of the castaways. In detail, the columnist confessed to having had, in the past, a dispute with one of the castaways of this new edition. We are talking about Andrew Lo Cicero.

These were the words of Vladimir Luxuria about the castaway:

I have a particular past with him, I had quarreled about it. This shows that in my role I am not influenced by previous experiences.

Later the columnist revealed that one of the competitors who intrigues her the most is undoubtedly Cristina Scuccia, on whom Vladimir expressed himself in these words: