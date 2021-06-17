Home » Tv ” Isola dei Famosi, Valeria Marini: the truth about flirting with Onestini

What really happened between Valeria Marini and Gianmarco Onestini at Supervivientes? The two competitors of the Island of the Famous in the Spanish version were very close and the star diva had even declared that she loved him. In an interview with the weekly Chi la Valeriona Nazionale reveals that …

Valeria Marina in love with Gianmarco Onestini? And the castaway of Supervivientes is in turn crazy for love for our star diva, his former colleague on theIsland of the famous in Iberian version? To clarify the feelings that binds them it is the same Valeriona Nazionale, who recently returned to Italy after being eliminated from the reality show, where she undoubtedly distinguished herself and from which she returned very thin and almost unrecognizable.

In the interview with the weekly Chi directed by Alfonso Signorini and on newsstands from Wednesday 16 June 2021, the stellar Valeria explained that with Gianmarco, a former competitor also of Big Brother here in Italy, there was a great rapprochement and that between they had a great feeling, but nothing was consumed. Between them there is a relationship of great affection, almost fraternal. In short, they are two very close friends but “without spark”.

“If I was very close to Gianmarco? Yup, Gianmarco has been wonderful, it helped me tremendously, but I did it as a brother. In the midst of the Spaniards who were practically all related to each other, all friends or related, a Beautiful thing. I do not deny that there have been difficult times. So he was next to me.

Valeria is looking for the charming prince

Gianmarco Onestini will not be her prince charming, but surely Marini has a great desire to to fall in love. She has a lot of love inside her and she would like to be able to share it with the man of her life. But unfortunately he has not yet come to knock on his door: