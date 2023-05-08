The new edition of “The Island of the Famous” never ceases to give great twists. During the next episode there will be two new arrivals in Honduras and a surprise marriage proposal for a castaway. Let’s find out all the details together.

Although it started a few weeks ago, the new edition de The Island of the Famous has already become the subject of numerous chatter on the web. According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, Ilary Blasi he would organize an outrageous surprise.

THE two shipwrecked Marco Mazzoli and Paolo Noise are involved in the affair. In fact, it seems that during the episode that will be broadcast this evening on Monday 8 May, their boats will land in Cayo Cochinos wives, Stefania Pittalunga and Stefania Caroli. The latter would have already landed in Honduras but their appearance will be a real one twist.

It’s not all. There will also be one during the live broadcast marriage proposal. Indeed, the authors of the program would like to give the possibility to Marco Mazzoli to ask for the hand of his partner. A few days ago, the castaway had released some declaration about his love life:

My wife is a very strong woman, she is so strong that she managed to change me. She made me better as a human being. She hates that we got married in Miami with $130. She dreams of marriage. I promise in front of everyone that when I leave here I will organize a real wedding for my wife and invite you all.

So, after the wedding in Miami, the wish of Mazzoli is to live a marriage with Stefania organized in detail: