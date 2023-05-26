Without a shadow of a doubt,”The Island of the Famous” is one of the most loved and popular programs in the world of Italian television. Over the past few hours, two competitors have violated the rules. In light of this, the production has decided to establish a serious punishment against them. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

The new edition of The Island of the Famous never stops giving great gifts twists. This time, they were the focus of the gossip news two shipwrecked who have become the protagonists of a sensational gesture. As evidenced by the images released by the director on the daytime of 25 May 2023, two competitors did not respect the directives of the reality show and were caught in the act.

To be involved in the episode are Fabio Ricci And Angelo Lo Cicero who became the protagonists of a furious quarrel. In detail, the first has collected a disproportionate amount of shells exceeding the safety limit. Andrea did not hesitate to intervene on the matter twice. Therefore, he scolded the other castaway and asked him why he did such a thing:

He made a disproportionate amount, he exceeded the yellow limit.

There answer di Fabio was not long in coming. These were hers words:

Can I be wrong the first time too? I don’t like that you talk like this, lower your terms and speak. You are still exaggerating.

In light of this episode, the authors of the program were forced to intervene. In fact they established one severe punishment for the competitors by depriving Lo Cicero of his leader necklace. The latter passed into the possession of Marco Mazzoli. In any case, all castaways have suffered from consequences as they were asked to put out the fire.