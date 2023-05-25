Cristina Scuccia is undoubtedly one of the most talked about characters of this period. Over the last few hours the name of the shipwreckedIsland of the Famous has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip magazines for some revelations made during the last episode of the reality show aired. The former winner of The Voice in fact, she revealed that she was in love.

In detail, Cristina Scuccia has revealed that she has met a very important person for her and has been present in her life for about two months. Following the statements made by the shipwrecked mother, Mrs Raffaella Rizzacommented on the revelation made by his daughter in the last episode ofIsland of the Famous.

In detail, the mother by Cristina Scuccia confessed to being sorry that her daughter did not broach the subject with her. Despite this, Mrs. Raffaella has revealed that Cristina can talk to her about anything subject in total tranquillity.

In this regard these were his words:

As Pope Francis says ‘A mother knows how to cherish, connect in her heart and enliven’. Love for a daughter is a great gift and Cristina’s happiness is mine.

And, continuing, the mother by Cristina Scuccia then continued:

We all follow her here, the grandchildren can’t wait to see her again, especially Nonna Lucia! I hope these lines of mine can reach you. I wait for her return to hug her and talk alone about everything she wants, I will always be with her.

At the moment it is not known the identity of the person who became part of Cristina Scuccia’s life. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be further updates on this much-talked about affair.