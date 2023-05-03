We are talking about Claudia Motta who left the Isola dei Famosi after a disastrous fall from the rocks. Here’s how it is.

There is already a retreat on the Isola dei Famosi just 15 days after the start of the reality show. Claudia Motta she was forced out of the game due to injury. The castaway had fallen on her rocks in recent days and was promptly assisted by her staff who had taken her to the infirmary for checks.

Since then Claudia has never returned to the island and yesterday at the beginning of the episode Alvin she gave more information to the castaways, to the studio and to the public at home: the castaway withdrew after the doctors’ negative opinion to let her return to the island.

“Claudia Motta was the victim of a fall and was therefore promptly removed from the Playa for checks. I want to reassure everyone at home that they were very concerned, as were we and the castaways. Claudia is already better, she is serene and everything is fine. Except that the opinion of the doctors is obviously that of not being able to bring it back into the game. So, officially Claudia is no longer a competitor of the Island of the famous. We send her a big hug and a big kiss from me, all the staff and the castaways”- said Alvin.

While his fellow adventurers gave him a long round of applause and best wishes for a speedy recovery, Ilary Blasi from the study commented: “Alvin we are very sorry. We are waiting for Claudia here in the studio. A hug from all of us”.

No precise indications have arrived on the type of injury that the former Miss World suffered. Apparently she hit her arm slipping on her rocks.

A real shame for her who in these first few days seemed very motivated to complete this journey. Unfortunately she didn’t make it.