In the weekly magazine “Nuovo”, the name of the first competitor of L’Isola Dei Famosi appears

Without any shadow of a doubt, The Island of the Famous is one of the most followed and talked about programs in the world of Italian television. In a few months, Ilary Blasi will return to the helm of the management of the well-known reality show. But who will be the castaways? The first competitor it has already been revealed on the cover of the weekly “Nuovo”. Let’s find out together who it is in detail.

Not long to go big comeback de The Island of the Famous on the small screen. As for the identity of the castaways, their names have not yet been revealed. However, to bring out a few detail on the issue was the weekly “Newwhich revealed who will be the first contestant.

It’s about Luke DiCarlo45 years old, works as a lawyer and is famous for being a Dear friend by Ilona Staller. In addition to declaring that he is ready to find love in Hondurasthe future castaway assured in the magazine:

I will bring peace, love and transgression.

Will Loredana Lecciso be a competitor in L’Isola Dei Famosi together with Jasmine Carrisi? The indiscretion

According to some rumors who are becoming more and more insistent, as well as Luca Di Carlo, too Loredana Lecciso could participate in the program conducted by Ilary Blasi. However, to Riccardo Signoretti, the person concerned had confessed:

Every time a new reality show is about to start, they contact me and I don’t exclude anything, as I have always done up to now throughout my career. But I won’t hide from you that I would like to go back to basics as a journalist, I was sent to La Vita in Diretta, why not.

It’s not all. There proposal to join the cast of castaways would also be renewed Jasmine Carisi. However, this was it answer of Al Bano’s daughter: