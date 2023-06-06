Isola dei Famosi, tension skyrocketing between Ilary Blasi and Alvin

New vitriolic question and answer between Ilary Blasi and Alvin during the last episode of The Island of the Famousbroadcast on Canale 5 on the evening of Monday 5 June.

The presenter opened the connection with Playa Palapa and greeted Alvin, who, for his part, retraced his experience within the reality show.

“I feel a bit like your Charon, who ferries souls from one place to another” said the correspondent of the broadcast with Ilary Blasi who immediately replied: “You are a bastard, not Charon”.

“You are a carrion no Charon” #island pic.twitter.com/yDsGTpdXgz — Ilary Blasi out of context (@ilaryblasi_ooc) June 5, 2023

The chill fell in the studio, while Vladimir Luxuria eased the tension by declaring: “No, it’s not true”.

It is not the first time that the two have teased each other live even if those directly involved, who have known each other for years, have always stressed that they are great friends.