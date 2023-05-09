There was tension between the presenter and the castaway, who had recently returned to Italy: the reason

During the last episode ofIsland of the Famous, which aired on Monday 8 May, there was a moment of tension between Ilary and Blasi and Marco Predolin, who had recently returned to Italy after being eliminated from the reality show. It all started when the presenter apologized to the former castaway for not having greeted him properly. However, according to her answer, it seems that Predolin did not accept the landlady’s apologies. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Last Monday Ilary Blasi announced the withdrawal of Marco Predolin from theIsland of the Famous. The presenter did not go into specifics, creating concern in viewers and in the family of the former shipwreck. Ilary returned to the subject just last night when she, towards the end of the episode, addressed her apologies to Marco Predolin. These were his words:

I take this opportunity to apologize to Marco Predolin because last Monday we were unable to say goodbye while you left L’Island of the Famous. We were in a bit of a hurry, I just wanted to tell you.

Ilary Blasi’s words do not seem to have pleased the former castaway who wanted to have his say by expressing himself in this way:

It wasn’t so much that, just to reassure my daughters and my wife and the people who saw me completely disappear from the episode. And they were really apprehensive, so I was hoping you’d clarify, maybe a little sooner.

And, continuing, Marco Predolin he then added:

At this time it is absolutely superfluous. But thanks anyway.

After the words pronounced by the former castaway, Ilary Blasi asked Marco Predolin to accept his apologies. The former competitor ofIsland of the Famous he then nodded expressing himself with a simple:

All right.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Marco Predolin will provide further background on this story.