Fires and flames broke out between the conductor and the envoy

The latest installment ofIsland of the Famous, which aired on Monday 15 May, was eventful to say the least. Among the many dynamics that have occurred, the question and answer of which Alvin and Ilary Blasi have become protagonists has certainly not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

Sparks flew between Alvin and Ilary Blasi during the episode ofIsland of the Famous aired on Monday 15 May. It all started when, while he was explaining the test that Cristina Scuccia should have done, Alvin was continuously interrupted by Ilary Blasi and Enrico Papi, thus provoking his wrath.

These were the words that Alvin addressed to those directly concerned after being continuously interrupted:

Silence. I should give the go-ahead to the test, after having explained it.

At this point we could not miss the answer of Ilary Blasi who addressed the envoy of the Isola dei Famosi these words:

Do as you like, Alvin remember that in life sometimes you’re statues and sometimes you’re pigeons. I feel pigeon.

Isola dei Famosi, Ilary Blasi against Alvin: the reason

But that’s not all. The question and answer between Ilary Blasi and Alvin then continued when Silver flower has communicated his willingness to leave the game forever. These were the words that Francesco Totti’s ex-wife addressed to shipwrecked:

You got screwed by Alvin, now you stay.

At this point the correspondent intervened and replied to the presenter in this way:

Don’t try, you and Papi caked it, you don’t know how it is here, it’s 40 degrees.

Ilary then replied to Alvin with these words: