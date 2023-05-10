These are the words of the castaway: “We lived together for two years against the wishes of our parents”

Simone Antolini is undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of this edition of theIsland of the Famous. Over the last few hours, the castaway has opened up to his fellow adventurers and made some revelations about his private life. In detail, Alessandro Cecchi Paone’s boyfriend has revealed some background about her past.

atIsland of the Famous Simone Antolini revealed that a few years ago he had lived a love story that he defined as terrible and beautiful. The boyfriend of Alessandro Cecchi Paone he confessed that, when he was very young, he went to live with his partner against the wishes of his parents.

These were his words about it:

I was with a girl, from when I was 16 until I was 19. We lived together for two years in a small apartment that needed renovation. We did it against our parents’ wishes. It was a physical love, but we have never been happy, between study and work.

Continuing his story, Simone Antolini then revealed that his partner fell into a period of depression:

She had locked herself up in the house while I was always on business. About her He didn’t get along with her parents, only with her mother but there were contractions with her too. We hurt each other, there was nothing left“Said Simone Antolini. “Toxic love. When we broke up we both ended up in a really bad depression. I hope you are happy today. Even though we have this beautiful thing in common, we still can’t get an agreement. She is troubled.

Later, Alessandro Cecchi Paone’s boyfriend told how acquaintance with the journalist: