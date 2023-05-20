These are the words of the former castaway from the Island of the Famous: “I was there while she went to the disco”

Simone Antolini is one of the most talked about characters of the moment. During the last episode ofIsland of the Famous aired, the former castaway decided to reveal Melissa’s identity on live TV, confessing that he was her father. In recent days, Alessandro Cecchi’s partner Paone has released an interview with ‘Fanpage.it’ where he revealed some background on the little girl’s mother.

Precisely in Honduras Simone Antolini revealed that at the age of 17 she had lived a love story from which she was born Melissa, his daughter. According to her words, the former castaway continued the relationship with this girl against the wishes of her parents:

I was with a girl, from when I was 16 until I was 19. We lived together for two years in a small apartment that needed renovation. We did it against our parents’ wishes. It was a physical love, but we have never been happy, between study and work.

As already anticipated, Alessandro Cecchi’s partner Paone gave an interview to ‘Fanpage.it’ where he revealed some background on the mother from Melissa:

Melissa was born from a cohabitation with my ex-girlfriend, carried on against the wishes of my parents. She had just arrived in Italy from Romania and spoke little Italian. She came to my company and my life as a helper. I had lost my head for her […]

As told by himself, the love story between Simone Antolini and his former partner was shipwrecked about a year and a half after Melissa’s birth. Despite this, the couple decided to stay and live in the same apartment: