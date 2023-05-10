Isola dei Famosi, Simone Antolini: “For three years I was with a girl. Cecchi Paone my first love”

“Before Ale I had a terrible and beautiful relationship at the same time”. This was told by Simone Antolini, companion of Alessandro Cecchi Paone, who spoke on the Isola dei Famosi about his sentimental past and the long relationship that from 16 to 19 years had linked him to a girl.

“I’ve always had an attraction towards the opposite sex, but when I was with her I didn’t understand it well, I convinced myself that it had to be like this,” he told Pamela Camassa, who was also shipwrecked. “Then it seems silly but in this year that I have been alone I have experienced closeness to this friend of mine through an association”.

The meeting with Cecchi Paone took place during the pandemic. He saw him intervene on television to talk about vaccines and began to react to his Instagram stories of him: “we share the same line. I applauded him.”

“Suddenly he follows me, he reciprocates these reactions and writes me, sends me a smiley with little hearts,” he recalled. “So we meet, we go have dinner the two of us alone. It was magical, he made me speak and listened to me. Having a person who understood me, who had gone through that journey and who was that age, I saw as an added value. He knew and knows how to advise me. It all started from there, we went to sleep together the same night. Alessandro is my first love”.