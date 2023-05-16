The former castaway told everything live: here are his words

Simone Antolini and Alessandro Cecchi Paone were without a doubt the undisputed protagonists of this edition of Isola dei Famosi. Last week the couple decided to definitively abandon the game and in the episode of the reality show aired on Monday 17 May, Alessandro Cecchi’s partner Paone became the protagonist of a sensational revelation.

Simone Antolini confessed on live TV that he is Melissa’s father. During his stay in Honduras, the former shipwrecked spoke several times about a person who occupies a special place in his life. Following the numerous rumors regarding Simone’s alleged paternity, confirmation arrived yesterday evening: Simone Antolini is the father by Melissa.

Following the landlady Ilary Blasi’s questions about who Melissa, the companion of Alessandro Cecchi Paone he replied with these words:

I’ll go straight to the answer, I really appreciate your respect and Melissa is officially I can say it, my daughter. She will be five years old on August 2nd, she was born from a past relationship with my girlfriend. I was 17, she being a few months older than me was already of age.

And, continuing, Simone Antolini he then continued:

I was 17, she being a few months older than me was already of age. We grew up together, like brother and sister, but above all there is a great complicity of father and daughter. The island has taught me to mature and to appreciate the little things, which in recent years was not so obvious.

Following Simone Antolini’s words, Alessandro Cecchi Paone took the opportunity to launch a appeal so that all homosexual couples can resort to adoption, thus having the opportunity to adopt children.