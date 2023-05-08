atIsland of the Famous the twists are never lacking. During the night some castaways became the protagonists of a sighting that caused them quite a stir and which is making the rounds on the web. In detail, Christopher Leoni revealed to Marco Mazzoli and Paolo Noise that he had noticed a strange entity on the beach.

Over the past few hours i shipwrecked of theIsland of the Famous they have sighted something particular never seen before. According to the words of Cristopher Leoni, it seems that some of the contestants of this new edition of the reality show have sighted a strange and luminous entity on the beach.

This is what Cristopher Leoni revealed to Marzo Mazzoli and Paolo Noise:

Last night I saw the forest animal. He was a brilliant being, we saw him down there. Nathaly and I spotted it, we wanted to wake up Helena too. It was big and all bright. He doesn’t jump, walks and moves normally. I don’t think it’s something dangerous. I swear I actually saw it. In Brazil there are such things in the forests. Stories of folklore, but they are very true.

The words of the castaway they were then confirmed by Alessandro Cecchi Paone, who revealed that he had never seen anything so particular until now. These were his words:

A little glowing man on the mountain? Oh god but I saw it too guys. Yellow color, yellow light up there. Impressive. I wondered what it could be. No it wasn’t the moon, it was really something else. I’m serious, you know I’m skeptical and I don’t agree with many things. He stood still and then moved a bit into the trees. Then he left and then he came back. But big, it wasn’t a small thing. I know the folklore stories about gnomes, fairies and goblins. There is also talk of nature spirits. But I have to be honest, I’ve never seen such a strange thing before. I was stunned and speechless. I don’t know what it could be.

And, continuing, Alessandro Cecchi Paone he then concluded: