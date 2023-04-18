Isola dei Famosi, gaffe by Ilary Blasi: “I don’t like able-bodied people”

On the evening of Monday 17 April, on Canale 5, the new edition of the The Island of the Famous and Ilary Blasi immediately ran into a red light gaffe that sparked the irony of the web and beyond.

During the episode, in fact, the presenter, while trying to encourage the castaways not to be trivial in their answers, let slip: “I also said it in the interview, I don’t like able-bodied people!”.

Ilary Blasi, then, immediately corrected herself by bursting into a hearty laugh: “No… I meant normal type, not able-bodied”.

“But what did you say?” exclaimed the commentators Enrico Papi and Vladimir Luxuria who did not miss the opportunity to immediately underline the red light gaffe of the presenter.

Furthermore, at the beginning of the appointment, Ilary Blasi did not miss an opportunity to throw a not too veiled dig at her ex-husband Francesco Totti.

“Since last year things have changed, there is no longer a man next to me – said Ilary Blasi at the beginning of the episode – I’m talking about Nicola Savino”. The presenter then added, laughing: “For one who goes, there is always one who arrives”.