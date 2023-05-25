Paul Noise was undoubtedly one of the undisputed protagonists of this new edition of theIsland of the Famous. Over the last few hours, the now former castaway, during a connection with the 105 Zoo, revealed the reasons that forced him to leave Honduras. Let’s find out together what his words were.

To the microphones of the 105 Zoo Paolo Noise revealed the seriousness health problem which forced him to abandon theIsland of the Famous. According to his words, the former castaway he underwent hospitalization due to an important problem. These were his words about it:

For the next 14 days I will only be able to make small trips, so I had to fly for two hours to get from Honduras to Miami, now I’m resting, then I’ll go to New York, I’ll stay two days and from there I’ll return to Italy.

And, continuing, the former shipwreck of theIsland of the Famous he added:

Here’s what happened on that night from Apocalypse Now.

Paolo Noise then continued his tale with these words:

Thanks to the rescue medical team, the helicopter pilots, the people with the shots, even the Hondurans who live there – they were all amazing. I had a very important praetorian peak, 160 out of 110, presumably due to dehydration and then compensated. I was lying on a beach in the dark at night, 40 minutes away by boat from the first medical center. They immediately came to get me.

Paul Noise he then added: