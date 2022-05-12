Within the Isola dei Famosi program, there were several fights between competitors. One of the last, which interested the most popular and appreciated castaways, amazed the public.

Let’s talk about the events concerning Laura Maddaloni and Nicolas Vaporidis. In fact, between the two survivors, since the beginning of the program, there has always been hatred and strong fights. The two competitors never talk to each other except to attack each other.

The words recently said in the program have been heavy and very strong. Indeed, the castaway Nicolas does not accept nor tolerates the request made by Laura in the last episode. Clemente Russo’s wife had asked to come to a draw during the reward test of the penultimate episode.

Maddaloni said she was tired of being seen only as one unsportsmanlike person. Here are his words: “What hurts me is that everything I do accuses me of not being sporty, when in 50 days I have done so many beautiful things. You are raging “.

Nicolas also has his say and the aftertaste of displeasure in his words seems obvious. Here is what he said about Laura: “We said some very bad things on one side and on the other that I want to overlook. From her, precisely because she is a world champion, just like Carmen did for her son, I expect not to agree ”.

Ilary, the presenter of this edition of Isola dei Famosi 2022, tired of the discussions between the two, finally decides to intervene. The presenter threatens the competitors to take action and asks for the names of those who have decided to agree, falsifying the result of the test.

Then, Ilary Blasi explains: “What you tried to do is not allowed, this time nothing will happen, but if it happens again you will be punished and I will keep my promises”.