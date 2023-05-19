Marco Mazzoli and Paolo Noise interview Nathaly Caldonazzo for the first episode of Radio Isola, “Mi stai sul CaZoo”. The showgirl does not hold back in expressing herself on her fellow adventurers. The two ask her for an opinion and a vote on the likes and dislikes she has towards others. She vents on Playa’s competitors: let’s find out together what she said.

“Today special edition from the raft. We thought we’d do “You fit me on the CaZoo”: you give a vote from 1 to 10 to the competitors we nominate. The higher the number, the more you stay on the “CaZoo””, the two radio operators can’t resist and also work on the island, inventing a new format that sees Nathaly Caldonazzo as the protagonist for this first episode.

On Mazzoli, the showgirl expresses herself with a nice “2”: “I don’t like it when I hear you arguing”. As for Paolo Noise “3”. On Fabio Ricci: “It makes me tender”, she says. Then he reveals that Alessandra Drusian is right on the “CaZoo” for him.

The same for Helena Prestes: “I also disliked her initially, but now I like her. Today I gave her a pair of my daughter’s shorts and she reminded me of them, so 2”. The showgirl did not discount anyone, while the two radio operators laugh at it.

The radio program invented by the two was successful, but it is not known whether there will be a second episode of “Radio Isola” and who will be the next “guest”.