In the last few hours, the news of the untimely death of a 59-year-old man who drowned in Sapri has been circulating. The victim is the father of Gian Maria Sainatoformer shipwreck of the last edition of theIsland of the Famous. The alarm was raised by a bather but unfortunately for the man there was nothing they could do.

Tragedy in Sapri. In the late morning of today a 59-year-old man disappeared prematurely at sea. It’s about Andrew Sainatobarber as well as father of the influencer and former castaway of the latest edition of theIsland of the Famous Gian Maria Sainato. At the moment the young man has not yet broken his silence about what happened.

According to what was reconstructed, to give the alarm of the presence of the man’s body in the sea was a bather. Timely intervention by the rescuers who did everything to bring the father of the former shipwreck from theIsland of the Famous safe and sound but unfortunately for him there was nothing to do.

There are many who in these hours are embracing the tragedy mourning lived by Gian Maria Sainato and his family. At the moment, the dynamics of what happened are not yet clear. So we don’t know if the father of the former castaway from theIsland of the Famous has been struck by an illness or had difficulty returning to shore.

According to the news circulating, it seems that the body will not be subjected to autopsy. Despite this, the body of Gian Maria Sainato’s father has been seized for a series of investigations that will soon be carried out by the investigators. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be further news regarding the tragic and dramatic news that has left everyone speechless.