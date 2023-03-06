Almost everything ready for the new edition of theIsland of the Famous. The reality show will enter the homes of Italians starting next April 17th. After a year’s absence from the small screen Ilary Blasi returns to TV together with Vladimir Luxuria, Enrico Papi and Alvin. In the last few hours, some much-talked-about reality gossip has been circulating from the pages of the main gossip newspapers: let’s find out what’s going on together.

At Mediaset there would be a lot of concern about the new one cast which from 17 April will land in Honduras for the new edition of theIsland of the Famous. According to what was revealed by Alberto Dandolo on ‘Dagospia’, it seems that it is the cast that creates worry in the company.

This is what was revealed by journalist on this much-talked-about story:

Gone are the deaf. From the late Sister Cristina to the “well-known” fashion blogger Gianmaria Sainato to Parsleyne Cecchi Paone with her baby boyfriend. The cast of the Island of the (alleged) Famous is agitating the leaders of the Biscione.

And, continuing, Alberto Dandolo he added:

Too many unknowns and trash risk, after the controversy over the Big Brother VIP. Will Ilary Blasi be able to avoid the Titanic risk? Oh don’t know.

A few weeks ago Alfonso Signorini explained why they are no longer seen in reality shows personages of high calibre.

According to the conductor’s statement Big Brother VIPthe reason for the absence of important characters in reality shows would be due to the lack of budgetwhich is no longer what it used to be.

Island of the Famous: who are the competitors ready to land in Honduras

Despite the former controversy who are hovering around the reality show before it even started, the list of was announced a few days ago shipwrecked who are preparing to land in Honduras for the new edition of theIsland of the Famous.

The names mentioned are the following: Alessandro Cecchi Paone with her boyfriend Simone Antolini, Cristina Scuccia (ex Sister Cristina), Marco Mazzoli, Paolo Noise, Gianmarco Onestini, Helena Prestes, Fiore Argento, Elga and Serena Enardu, Claudia Motta, Christopher Leoni, Gian Maria Sainato and Marco Predolin. To these names we could add that of Nathaly Caldonazzo and Luca Di Carlo.